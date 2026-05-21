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Essel Group Marks 100 Years: Subhash Chandra says, ‘Family values must be anchored into the future’

As Essel Group enters its hundredth year today, 21 May 2026, Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra began his speech with deep gratitude and great pride. Dr. Chandra noted that the remarkable success of the Essel Group reflects the lasting strength of Indian traditions.

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Updated : May 21, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

Essel Group Marks 100 Years: Subhash Chandra says, ‘Family values must be anchored into the future’
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As Essel Group enters its hundredth year today, 21 May 2026, Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra began his speech with deep gratitude and great pride. Dr. Chandra noted that the remarkable success of the Essel Group reflects the lasting strength of Indian traditions.

“Im standing here and talking close to 8,000 people. Im fortunate to share my feelings. I have heard the stories of the 42 years of this journey. Along with that, I am lucky to have shared the 58 years of this journey with everyone,” Dr Chandra said.

Dr Chandra shared the journey of 100 years in 3 phases, reminiscing how his forefathers migrated from Agroha to Fatehpur in search of earning a living and navigating a place to settle down. With deep deep humility and triumphant pride, Dr Chandra remembered how Shri Jagannath Goenka sets up Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad at Adampur Mandi/Okara Dukaan to deal in food grains. This company is considered the precursor to the Essel Group.

He also highlighted how the true strength of Indian families lies in honoring the roots despite having ups and downs, differences. He reckoned, to build an extraordinary future and reach loftiest peaks, family values will also have to be anchored into the future. Essel group, that has navigated five severe economic downturns, has grown up to be a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate spanning diverse sectors like media and infrastructure. While most family businesses in India fade out after two or three generations, Essel Group is now successfully run by its sixth generation.

Dr Chandra reminded that it is our collective responsibility to carry the legacy forward. He said, we should not just lead through difficult path, but to create new; celebrate glorious milestones, and keep making new.

The Essel Group beautifully mirrors India's sacred heritage in which the successive generations not merely inherit wealth, but dutifully and sincerely carry forward ancestral values, said Dr Chandra.

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