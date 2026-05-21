Essel Group's next 100 years: Subhash Chandra's conglomerate to focus on tech, build future-ready platforms

Essel Group, a multi-faceted Indian business conglomerate, has marked a historic milestone as it completes 100 glorious years of delivering value across the globe. From a humble beginning in 1926 in a small town named Adampur, to a multi-faceted conglomerate with a diverse presence across a gamut of businesses, Essel Group has created a lasting impression across the world.

Essel Group, a multi-faceted Indian business conglomerate, has marked a historic milestone as it completes 100 glorious years of delivering value across the globe. From a humble beginning in 1926 in a small town named Adampur, to a multi-faceted conglomerate with a diverse presence across a gamut of businesses, Essel Group has created a lasting impression across the world.

Started by Late Ram Gopal Ji, and expanded by his son Shri Jagannath Ji Goenka, supported by Shri Nand Kishore Ji and later, successfully spearheaded by the visionary Dr. Subhash Chandra and his brothers – Laxmi Narain, Jawahar and Ashok Goel, Essel Group is amongst the few Indian business conglomerates which is successfully passing on its rich legacy to the sixth generation, while the fourth and fifth generations are still active.

Dr Subhash Chandra said, “Essel Group’s journey has been one of persistence, resilience, innovation and growth. Our belief that progress must create value for the society and the nation at large has guided the pioneering steps undertaken by the Group across every business dimension. My brothers and I are extremely proud to mark this momentous milestone of 100 years that has been built by generations of vision and courage to venture into the unknown and truly leave an imprint of a century across every industry. Essel Group’s journey has evolved alongside our Nation, and I am proud to note that together, we have unlocked economic value and enabled social transformation to drive national progress.”

Going forward, Essel Group will continue to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit by expanding into newer business segments and building for the future with enhanced capabilities in the content, technology and digital landscape. "Technology will be the main focus area for the Group, further leveraging its true potential for the existing businesses. The Group is building integrated, future-ready platforms that can capture, sustain and convert engagement into long-term value and garner a significant share of the Attention Economy. The Group’s approach for the future is firmly aligned with India’s growth ambitions to drive innovation and create opportunities that will define the next phase of economic and cultural evolution for our Nation on the global map," said the Essel Group Chairman.

Marking the momentous milestone, Dr. Chandra addressed over 10,000 Essel Group employees across the globe during a special townhall, conducted today. In an engaging dialogue, Dr. Chandra reflected on the Group’s historic journey and recognized the valuable role played by its employees in carrying forward the rich legacy and building robust business. In his address, Dr. Chandra touched upon the contributions made by the Group in generating wide-spread positive impact across the world through its offerings. He also narrated the heart-touching and inspiring stories shared by employees who have been a part of the Group’s journey for decades. Dr. Chandra reiterated that as India’s first start-up, Essel Group continues to innovate and take bold steps for the future, further urging employees to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit as the creators for the next century. Over the last 100 years, the contributions of the Group have left an indelible impact on India’s economic and social landscape.