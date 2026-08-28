Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra addresses Mukesh Ambani over NCLT reporting, rubbishes Rs 22,000 Crore figure

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Friday, in a statement regarding NCLT proceedings, addressed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's media network, Network18, over reporting claims of a group personal guarantee, dismissing the Rs 22,000-crore debt figure.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Friday issued a statement regarding National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, addressing Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his media network, Network18, over reporting concerning the group and its personal guarantee claims.

Rubbishing media coverage surrounding a Rs 22,000-crore debt figure, Dr Chandra said that despite reaching out directly to the Reliance Chairman, inaccurate reporting by his network regarding the NCLT matter has continued.

'Nothing left to lose' after repaying Rs 43,000 crore

The Essel Group founder reiterated that after liquidating personal and group assets to settle liabilities, he has "nothing left to lose", unlike large corporate houses that have substantial exposure and reputation at stake.

He requested the Ambani-led network to halt what he described as "wrong propaganda" and "witch hunting" over the matter concerning his personal guarantees. In a video message aired on Zee News, Dr Chandra said he was placing his side before the public after, according to him, a false narrative was circulated around the NCLT proceedings and the widely discussed Rs 22,000-crore figure.

His latest statement comes at a time when despite the Essel Group's track record of clearing debt -- including selling core assets like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and personal family assets, sensationalised reporting by rival publications have misrepresented the legal nature of these proceedings.

Personal guarantees not personal borrowing

Dr Chandra said the proceedings relate to personal guarantees extended for borrowings by Essel Group entities, and should not be equated with personal borrowing by him. His remarks follow a written statement issued by his office on the matter, which sought to distinguish between the overall claims in the personal-guarantee proceedings and the claims of lenders objecting to the proposed repayment plan.

In the statement dated August 27, Dr Chandra's office had said that while aggregate claims in the personal-guarantee proceedings stood at about Rs 22,006 crore, lenders objecting to the repayment plan accounted for claims of Rs 3,992 crore.

The Essel Chairman reiterated that the group had faced liabilities of around Rs 45,000 crore when its financial stress emerged in January 2019, of which around Rs 43,000 crore had been repaid. He said the group and his family had taken extraordinary steps, including the sale of personal and family assets, to meet its repayment commitments.

Tried to connect with Mukesh Ambani over phone

Dr Chandra said he had tried to contact Ambani after learning about the reports and claims being circulated in connection with the NCLT matter. He said a mutual acquaintance had first contacted an editor associated with the media network named in his statement, raising concerns over the reporting. Dr Chandra alleged that the editor had indicated that the coverage was being carried under instructions "from above" that were "bound to be followed".

"When I came to know about this, I called Mukesh Ambani but I do not know whether my call reached him or not. Usually, his calls also come through. But I have not received a call until now," Dr Chandra said.

"I wrote a letter to him this morning. It may have reached him... Perhaps it may not have... If it has not, it will reach him. But I felt that I should place my matter before you and before the court of the public," he added.

'Please stop the wrong propaganda against me'

Dr Chandra said the reported portrayal of the personal-insolvency proceedings had failed to reflect the distinction between personal guarantees and the actual borrowing by group entities.

"Rs 45,000 crore was the debt on us, on our family and on our group. What our elders taught us is that any money owed to any person or institution must be paid back," Dr Chandra said.

"We have repaid Rs 43,000 crore out of Rs 45,000 crore by selling all our assets," he reiterated, adding that only two accounts remained and that banks and institutions involved have sufficient assets with them and will not suffer any loss.

"But Mukesh ji, please stop the wrong propaganda against me personally and my Group. Zee is a Group company. I do not own anything in that. In fact, I do not own anything now after implementing this NCLT order," Dr Chandra said.

No government call to banks, no special favour sought

Dr Chandra sought to address speculation linking the group's debt-repayment efforts and the NCLT matter to alleged government support.

He said that while Zee News had supported Narendra Modi in 2013-14 by carrying what he described as the voice of the public, he had never sought any intervention from the government during the group's financial stress.

"During all my troubles, I never asked anything from him or from that government. Had I asked, perhaps they could have helped. But I never asked," he added.

Wishes Mukesh Ambani success

Even while expressing concern over the alleged campaign against him, Dr Chandra ended his remarks on a conciliatory note. He recalled his respect for Mukesh Ambani's father, Dhirubhai Ambani, saying he had learnt a great deal from him as a businessman.

"You are troubling a person like Dr Chandra, who has nothing left now? ... I have nothing left to lose. You have a lot to lose. I request you once again with folded hands... Please stop your people from doing all this," he said.

"I pray that God keeps you happy, keeps your family happy, and that you move further ahead. May you become number one in the world financially. That would make me happy as an Indian. But please stop doing all this in India," he added