EPFO withdrawals to now be via UPI, ATM by June end; Check details

Subscribers of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be able to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money through UPI apps and EPF-linked ATMs.

As part of the central government's digital push and the upcoming EPFO 3.0 digital platform, now subscribers of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be able to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money through UPI apps and EPF-linked ATMs.

According to NDTV Profit sources, the move will become applicable by June-end. Earlier, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that the rollout announcement will be made soon. In a breakthrough, testing for the new facility, devised in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has already been completed, the report said.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the EPFO will shutdown its servers in the upcoming days. "All operations of EPFO will be on halt 3 days, for the servers to update the features, which would allow withdrawal of funds through UPI and ATM," a senior official told Moneycontrol.

Under the present system, EPFO withdrawals are done online through the UAN portal, but till now there has been no facility for withdrawals via UPI.

What is the withdrawal limit?

According to government sources, users will be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of EPF balance into a bank account using UPI and UPI-enabled ATM access at once. Experts say that this feature would promote less use of paperwork, delays, and improve transparency and accountability. "The subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 75 percent of the EPFO balance in their bank accounts," an official said. At present, there are around 300 million EPFO subscribers.

The provident fund organisation will soon launch a new app with which subscribers can link their bank accounts along with other apps such as the BHIM app and other UPI apps.

Under the current system, member need to submit claims and wait for their processing before withdrawing their PF amount. "Historically, EPF withdrawals required a formal claim and EPFO approval process, which, while time consuming, acted as a verification layer, considering the intended social security benefit of the EPF legislation. The move to withdrawals through UPI and ATMs provides easier liquidity to individuals. However, the real test will be what authentication and fraud-prevention safeguards are implemented to ensure that security of retirement savings is not compromised," said Saumya Ramakrishnan, Partner at Bombay Law Chambers.

Major changes introduced

-Government increased the auto-settlement limit for PF claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

-Members will be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app to verify their identity in place of using multiple documents which creates hassle.