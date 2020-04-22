EPFO settles over 6 lakh COVID-19 claims in 15 days, Rs 1,954 crore disbursed

Business
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled a total of 10.02 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, in just 15 working days.
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled a total of 10.02 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, in just 15 working days.
This involves disbursal of a total amount of Rs 3600.85 crore, including Rs 1954 crore COVID claims under PMGKY package.
The EPFO, a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has achieved the feat despite only one-third staff being able to work due to lockdown.
90% of COVID-19 claims have been settled in 3 working days, setting new standards of service delivery through special software designed for speedy disposal, the ministry said in a press release.
The Centre launched the PMGKY on March 26 to help the economically weaker sections cope up with the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision for withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the government.
An urgent notification introduced special para 68 L (3) in the EPF Scheme, providing for non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of basic wages and DA for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.
EPFO has also provided a facility to file online COVID-19 advance claims, which along with other services, can also be filed on UMANG APP from mobile phones, the ministry said.
"EPFO reiterates its commitment to serve its members during this difficult situation, and EPFO offices are functional to help them overcome this crisis," it said.