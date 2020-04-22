EPFO settles over 6 lakh COVID-19 claims in 15 days, Rs 1,954 crore disbursed

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled a total of 10.02 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, in just 15 working days.

This involves disbursal of a total amount of Rs 3600.85 crore, including Rs 1954 crore COVID claims under PMGKY package.

The EPFO, a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has achieved the feat despite only one-third staff being able to work due to lockdown.

90% of COVID-19 claims have been settled in 3 working days, setting new standards of service delivery through special software designed for speedy disposal, the ministry said in a press release.

The Centre launched the PMGKY on March 26 to help the economically weaker sections cope up with the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision for withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the government.

An urgent notification introduced special para 68 L (3) in the EPF Scheme, providing for non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of basic wages and DA for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

EPFO has also provided a facility to file online COVID-19 advance claims, which along with other services, can also be filed on UMANG APP from mobile phones, the ministry said. ​

"EPFO reiterates its commitment to serve its members during this difficult situation, and EPFO offices are functional to help them overcome this crisis," it said.