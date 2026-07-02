EPFO Scheme 2026: Mandatory PF contribution rules changed; what it means for employees

The Central government has announced the new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the EPF Scheme, 1952. With the new scheme the PF contribution of the members remains the same.

For salaried employees, the government has introduced a new scheme. The Central government has announced the new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the EPF Scheme, 1952. While, with the new scheme the PF contribution of the members remains the same, it clearly mentions:

-The mandatory amount of the contribution, and

-What happens if you want to contribute more.

The updated rules are expected to make the EPF system simpler, more digital and easier to use for nearly 8 crore active EPFO subscribers.The new scheme came into effect on June 29 after it was published in the Gazette, replacing the long-standing EPF Scheme, 1952.