EPFO may soon allow retirees to get monthly payouts from their EPF corpus instead of a one time withdrawal, while also opening voluntary contributions for gig and unorganised workers.

Retiring EPFO members may soon get monthly payouts instead of taking out all their money at once. It can make retirement life easier and less stressful.

What is changing

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan, or SWP, is being planned by EPFO. On Thursday, the Central Board of Trustees, led by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will deliberate on the idea. Currently, members must withdraw the entire corpus within three years of retiring. Members may take a portion of their funds on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis under the new scheme. The remainder will continue to earn interest on their EPF investment. The withdrawal may last for a predetermined amount of time.

Who will benefit first?

The program will first concentrate on current customers. According to EPFO, the first phase might benefit 6.3 lakh members who are older than 55. Many retired members find it difficult to handle a sizable one-time payment. Some people spend it too quickly. Some people are unsure of safe places to invest. This issue can be resolved by an SWP. While the leftover funds continue to grow, they will provide consistent income.

Members will be able to halt the SWP at any time. If necessary, they can make a partial lump sum withdrawal. They have the option to take out just the interest they have earned. According to EPFO, SWP users may make more money than bank fixed deposits or annuities. Neither the government nor EPFO will be liable as a result of the action. It will only improve people's ability to handle their own finances.

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Gig and unorganised workers are also included

EPFO also plans voluntary digital contributions for gig and unorganised workers using their UAN, without employer matching. Even small amounts like tips, gratuity and gifts can be added, which can help domestic workers, construction workers and street vendors save for the long term within Income Tax limits and tax benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Once approved, EPFO will build the needed technology, but for now, exempted establishments will not be covered.