EPFO Rolls Out New Centralised Portal: How does it work and what is different from old platform?

EPFO has launched a new centralised digital platform to make PF services faster. Claims can now be processed from any office, and a Unified Member Portal will offer balance checks, claim tracking & more.

If managing your EPF account has felt confusing with multiple logins and slow claim processing, EPFO’s new upgrade is aimed at fixing exactly that. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has launched a centralised digital platform and is also set to credit over Rs 1.44 lakh crore as interest for FY 2025-26 to more than 34 crore accounts within the next week.

Full rollout begins this week after the scheduled 'blackout period' ends.

Goodbye Regional Delays: EPFO Moves to Centralised System

Until now, EPFO worked through a decentralised model. Each regional office handled its own accounts, so members had to go to the specific office where their PF was maintained to get work done. That changes now.

With the new platform, services can be processed from any EPFO office across India. The goal: faster service delivery and fewer delays caused by office-specific backlogs and paperwork.

Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore PF Interest Credit Starts This Week

EPFO has begun the annual interest credit process for FY 2025-26.

Officials say field verification is underway and should wrap up in the next couple of days. Once complete, interest worth Rs 1.44 lakh crore will be deposited into 34+ crore EPF accounts within a week.

From next year, EPFO plans to make the entire interest credit process fully automated, cutting manual work and speeding up payouts.

One Unified Member Portal for All PF Needs

The biggest change for members is the new Unified Member Portal.

After logging in once, you can:

Check PF balance Track claim status Access other EPFO services

Earlier, this info was spread across different portals. Now everything is in one place, making it much easier to manage your retirement savings.

Automation to Cut Claim Rejections and Processing Time

As part of the tech upgrade, EPFO has automated several internal processes. The focus is on making the system more member-friendly.

Members will now be able to see eligibility conditions before applying for different types of claims. This should help reduce rejections caused by missing or wrong information and make filing claims smoother.

A Bigger Push Towards Digital EPFO

This launch is one of EPFO’s biggest technology upgrades in recent years. By centralising operations, automating processes, and bringing services onto a single platform, EPFO aims to make provident fund management quicker, simpler, and more transparent for millions of subscribers.