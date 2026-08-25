EPFO Portal Updated: Know about new features, services, how to use them, details here

The EPFO has been upgrading its online portal to simplify services such as UAN activation, KYC updates, checking member details and filing PF claims.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been upgrading its online portal to make provident fund-related services easier for members. The revamped platform brings several routine services online, allowing employees to manage their EPF accounts with less dependence on employers or physical visits to EPFO offices.

The changes come after several portal updates and periods of downtime as part of the ongoing revamp.

What can EPFO members do online?

Members can use the portal for several important EPF-related tasks, including activating their Universal Account Number (UAN), checking personal information, updating details, managing KYC information and submitting withdrawal claims.

The platform is designed to bring multiple employee services together through a single digital interface.

Why is it important to keep EPFO details updated?

Accurate personal and employment information is important for accessing several EPFO services. Members should ensure that their UAN is activated and that their Aadhaar, bank account and other KYC details are correctly linked to their EPFO account.

A valid mobile number linked to Aadhaar is also important because several online services use OTP-based authentication.

Check your details before filing a PF claim

Members planning to submit a final PF settlement claim should first check whether all required information has been correctly recorded in the EPFO system. Details such as the date of joining and date of exit should be accurate. Depending on the type of claim, members may also need to fulfil applicable eligibility and waiting-period requirements.

Errors or missing information can lead to delays when a claim is processed.

Keep KYC and nomination details updated

Employees should regularly check their EPF records and update their KYC details whenever required. Maintaining a valid nomination is also important to ensure that the account remains properly organised.

Members should also monitor their EPFO records and use official channels to raise and resolve any issues with their accounts.