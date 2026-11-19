EPFO board approves cut in mandatory minimum PF balance to 10% from 25%. Members can now withdraw up to 90% of PF savings. Proposal awaits ministry notification.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Thursday approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance requirement in provident fund (PF) accounts to 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent, a move that will allow subscribers greater access to their retirement savings. The move is yet to be notified by the ministry.

Under the existing rules, EPFO members are required to retain at least 25 per cent of their eligible PF balance in their accounts while making partial withdrawals.

Members can withdraw up to 90% of savings

The proposed reduction to 10 per cent would increase the portion of savings available for withdrawal to up to 90 per cent, subject to the applicable withdrawal conditions.

The 25 per cent minimum balance requirement was introduced under the revised EPF withdrawal framework to ensure that members retain a portion of their savings for retirement and continue to benefit from the interest and compounding on their PF corpus.

The latest decision is expected to give EPFO subscribers more flexibility in case of financial emergencies, while still keeping a small portion locked for retirement security.

EPFO wage ceiling hike

Earlier on September 16, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage.

“We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this,” Mandaviya had said, reacting to the cabinet decision.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the EPFO to ₹25,000 per month from ₹15,000. “This will extend the benefits of social security to countless new employees who currently fall outside the EPFO's coverage,” Mandaviya had told ANI.

The higher ceiling brought a larger number of employees in the ₹15,000-₹25,000 wage bracket within mandatory EPFO coverage and expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), subject to applicable provisions.