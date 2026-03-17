EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details

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BUSINESS
This initiative has led to a significant increase in the efficiency of claim settlement, benefiting millions of EPFO subscribers.
The government has shared a detailed update on reforms under EPFO 3.0 in Lok Sabha, highlighting key developments such as expansion in its subscriber base, faster claim settlement, and the status of pension-related proposals. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, outlined the progress made under EPFO 3.0, including simplified processes and progress on employment-linked schemes.
The Minister emphasised that claims which clear the checks and validations for risk management are designed to be processed in auto mode without manual intervention, thereby significantly reducing the time taken for manual settlement from up to 20 days to less than three days. This initiative has led to a significant increase in the efficiency of claim settlement, benefiting millions of EPFO subscribers.
The government has rolled out the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) for faster and error-free pension disbursal. Additionally, auto claim settlement up to Rs 5 lakh has been implemented, simplifying the process for subscribers. The Minister also highlighted that a total of 70,54,895 auto transfer claims were auto triggered without employees' and employers' intervention as on February 25, 2026.
The simplification of the transfer process of EPF accounts on change in employment has also been a significant development. The requirement of the approval of either the past or the present employer for the transfer claims has been dispensed in KYC compliant accounts. As on February 25, 2026, 21,39,247 transfer claims were submitted by employees without their employer's intervention.
EPFO 3.0 is a significant digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing services and streamlining processes. The initiative is designed to reduce paperwork, making it easier for members to manage their social security accounts, process claims, and access other services. The government is working towards making EPFO services more efficient and subscriber-friendly