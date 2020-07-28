Entrepreneurial Czar Yoshiya Kato plans to bring Japanese finesse to an Indian Basketball court

Japan and India are known as two powerful eastern economies with strong diplomatic and economic relations Japan is one of the third largest investors in the Indian economy. More than 1400 Japanese companies are operating in India at present. Taking a cue from strong

Indo-Japanese business relations Japanese businessman Yoshiya Kato has some tremendous plans to change the whole scenario of the condition of the Basketball game in India.

Yoshiya Kato, who is well-known in Japan as a start-up ace and a brain behind the success of whopping 55 entrepreneurial ventures, is born and brought up in Karatsu city of Japan. His propinquity with Indian origin basketball player Rohit Bakshi prompted him to come to India in 2017, as Rohit Bakshi had a keen desire to change the deplorable condition of Basketball infrastructure and players of India.

Yoshiya Kato is the chairman of FIBA official 3x3International professional Basketball league ‘3 BL’, and also chairman of Massive Drive Company ltd which is the operating company of Karatsu Leo Blacks, 3x3 professional basketball team. He aims to acquaint Indian basketball players with enormous opportunities in the sport of basketball, through 3BL.

He is the owner of YKBK48 Entertainment Private Ltd which is the operating company of DEL48 and MUM48. DEL48 is the 8th sister concern of AKBK48and an Indian Idol group.

In 2017 he established 3x3 International professional Basketball league 3BLin India and was also appointed as its chairman. On December 19, 2017Kato unveiled Massive Drive Co., Ltd. as the Chairman. In February 2018, he introduced KARATSU LEO BLACKS, a three-person professional basketball team. On February 14, 2019, Karatsu City and Karatsu Leo Blacks signed a comprehensive exchange declaration. We paid a courtesy call to Mayor Mine of Karatsu City and consented to jointly and cooperatively aggrandize the healthy development of youth and sports stimulation through multifaceted exchanges centred around basketball. He launched the AKB48 sister group "DEL48" and "MUB48" in India on 20 June 2019.

On August 23, 2019, he culminated in an agreement to carry out a pre-camp for the 3x3 Men's Republic of Serbia in Karatsu City for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It feels exceptionally extraordinary when other countries, supremely talented, step forward for a partnership with our country in business and to do good to both. On October 7, 2019, FIBA promulgated that the 3x3 qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in India in March 2020, co-sponsored by "3BL" chaired by Kato and FIBA. It is anticipated that 40 teams will engage in the tournament, with 20 teams selected each. 40 teams will be stipulated based on FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2019 results. On December 31st, 2019, "70th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen in" as DEL48 representative members of AKB48 red and white world selection, Glory is played. On March 29, 2020, NHK World-Japan's program "Kids Meet the World" highlights the sports exchange between Karatsu and Serbia. Due to world Pandemic COVID-19, the tournaments in India have been postponed till new dates are announced

Yoshiya Kato became the Additional Director of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited on June 24th, 2019. YKBK Entertainment Private Limited is a Private assimilated on March 3rd, 2017. This company is categorized as non-government and its sanctioned share capital is Rs.1,000,000 and its paid capital is Rs.149,370 and is involved in business activities. The

prior Annual General Meeting (AGM) of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited was summoned on December 7, 2018.

AKB48 has two Indian sister groups DEL48 & MUB48. MUB48 (short for Mumbai 48) is based out of Mumbai, India. Locally, AKB48's sister groups comprise of SKE48, NMB48, HKT48, NGT48, and STU48. AKB48 is a Japanese idol group.

Yoshiya Kato has been honoured as Businessman of Saga Perfecture by SinhBhum in 2019, his awe-inspiring business skills, and his level of perfection is something to take inspiration from. His ability to make a business successful is unmatched; this is the reason that he can run a Construction company, IT Company, Media Agency, and other businesses with equal ease and proficiency.