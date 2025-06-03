Her reign marked a significant era of prosperity for China, which accounted for approximately 23% of the global GDP at that time.

When talking about the richest individuals, names of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani often come to mind. However, not many know that one figure stands out for her extraordinary wealth: Empress Wu Zetian of China. Historical accounts suggest that she was not only the wealthiest woman of her time but also the richest woman to have ever lived. With an estimated net worth of around $16 trillion, this amount exceeds the combined fortunes of present-day billionaires.

Empress Wu's life story has been the subject of many films and television series, including the popular show "Empress of China" featuring Fan Bingbing. Her legacy as a powerful and wealthy ruler continues to captivate audiences and historians alike.

Empress Wu ruled during the Tang dynasty from 690 to 705 AD and was known for her astute political strategies and ruthless tactics to remain in power. Some historians claim she went to extreme lengths, including eliminating threats within her own family, to secure her position. Under her leadership, the Chinese empire expanded into Central Asia and the economy flourished. She had particular interest in tea and silk trade.

Her reign marked an era of prosperity for China, accounting for approximately 23% of the global GDP then. Empress Wu's influence extended beyond politics; she also fostered cultural advancements and supported merit-based appointments for officials rather than those based solely on birthright.