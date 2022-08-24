Employment News: Microsoft to 'unlock 100,000 opportunities' for PWDs

File Photo

In a bid to enable persons with disabilities with more opportunities, Microsoft on Tuesday partnered with non-profit organisation EnAble India in an initiative which engages more than 100 organisations.

The initiative is called ‘Inclusion to Action’. The aim is to get 100 organisations together across sectors like financial services, manufacturing, retail and tech. The intention is to "unlock 100,000 opportunities" for PwDs including tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment.

As companies increasingly shift to hybrid work models, the initiative’s skilling programs will enhance the understanding of digital accessibility. Increased representation of PwDs will lead to inclusive product development and aid technology users with disabilities, the company said.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of a continuous endeavour to engage with multiple stakeholders across industry, advocates, experts, policymakers, and the disability community to empower and transform employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

"There is an urgent need to unlock opportunities for persons with disabilities whose social circles are 10 percent of that of non-disabled," said Dipesh Sutariya, Co-Founder, Enable India.

(With inputs from IANS)