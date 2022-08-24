Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Employment News: Microsoft to 'unlock 100,000 opportunities' for PWDs

The initiative aims to get 100 organisations together across sectors like financial services, manufacturing, retail and tech.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Employment News: Microsoft to 'unlock 100,000 opportunities' for PWDs
File Photo

In a bid to enable persons with disabilities with more opportunities, Microsoft on Tuesday partnered with non-profit organisation EnAble India in an initiative which engages more than 100 organisations.

The initiative is called ‘Inclusion to Action’. The aim is to get 100 organisations together across sectors like financial services, manufacturing, retail and tech. The intention is to "unlock 100,000 opportunities" for PwDs including tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment.

As companies increasingly shift to hybrid work models, the initiative’s skilling programs will enhance the understanding of digital accessibility. Increased representation of PwDs will lead to inclusive product development and aid technology users with disabilities, the company said.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of a continuous endeavour to engage with multiple stakeholders across industry, advocates, experts, policymakers, and the disability community to empower and transform employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

"There is an urgent need to unlock opportunities for persons with disabilities whose social circles are 10 percent of that of non-disabled," said Dipesh Sutariya, Co-Founder, Enable India.

READ | New Microsoft Outlook app now also works with personal accounts, gets more features

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.