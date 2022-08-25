Search icon
Employees of THIS bank will get Rs 2 lakh per annum to buy mobile phones

Under the staff welfare rules that were implemented in 2022, the managing director and four directors of the bank would get this benefit.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Mobile phones

Nationalized banks are known for offering several perks to their employees which is why lakhs of people want to be employed in government-run banks. Take the Punjab National Bank for example. The bank is offering its senior-most employees up to Rs 2 lakh every year to buy mobile phones.

Under the staff welfare rules that were implemented in 2022, the managing director and four directors of the bank would get this benefit. Other senior officers, however, will also get money to buy mobile phones.

CGMs of the bank will get Rs 50,000 every year to buy mobile phones whereas the GMs will get Rs 40,000 per month to buy these phones.

CGMs will get cars worth Rs 15.50 lakh -- earlier the amount allowed for cars was Rs 12 lakh. GMs will get cars worth up to Rs 11.50 lakh. Earlier, they used to get Rs 9 lakh to buy cars.

The Punjab National Bank is the second-largest government-owned bank in the country after SBI.

