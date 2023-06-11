Employees losing faith in Mark Zuckerberg? Details of Facebook-parent’s internal survey revealed

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta recently conducted an internal survey which revealed boss Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership did not have widespread acceptance in the company, according to a Washington Post report on June 10.

As per the survey’s startling revelations, nearly 75 percent of Meta employees are not confident about Zuckerberg’s leadership. Only 26% of employees said they were confident. This figure marks deteriorating faith in the leadership at the social media giant.

The rate of confidence of employees in the leadership of the multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate had fallen by 5 percentage points since the last survey in October 2022, a person aware of the matter was cited.

The internal survey was reportedly conducted between April 26 and May 10. This was before the last phase of recent layoffs at Meta. The company has seen nearly 21,000 employees leave in the last 7 months amid restructuring exercise.

The recent bout of layoffs at Meta had begun in November last year. The first spree saw nearly 13% of its workforce cut as 11,000 employees left. In the second round of layoffs, it announced letting go of around 10,000 workers over 2 months.

The internal survey further revealed that less than 50% of Meta workers feel valued, a decrease of 13%, it was reported.