Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Employees losing faith in Mark Zuckerberg? Details of Facebook-parent’s internal survey revealed

The internal survey was conducted after a series of layoffs at Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta saw around 21,000 employees depart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Employees losing faith in Mark Zuckerberg? Details of Facebook-parent’s internal survey revealed
Employees losing faith in Mark Zuckerberg? Details of Facebook-parent’s internal survey revealed

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta recently conducted an internal survey which revealed boss Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership did not have widespread acceptance in the company, according to a Washington Post report on June 10.

As per the survey’s startling revelations, nearly 75 percent of Meta employees are not confident about Zuckerberg’s leadership. Only 26% of employees said they were confident. This figure marks deteriorating faith in the leadership at the social media giant.

The rate of confidence of employees in the leadership of the multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate had fallen by 5 percentage points since the last survey in October 2022, a person aware of the matter was cited. 

The internal survey was reportedly conducted between April 26 and May 10. This was before the last phase of recent layoffs at Meta. The company has seen nearly 21,000 employees leave in the last 7 months amid restructuring exercise. 

The recent bout of layoffs at Meta had begun in November last year. The first spree saw nearly 13% of its workforce cut as 11,000 employees left. In the second round of layoffs, it announced letting go of around 10,000 workers over 2 months.

The internal survey further revealed that less than 50% of Meta workers feel valued, a decrease of 13%, it was reported.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.