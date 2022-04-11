Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter board: CEO Parag Agrawal

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who had recently purchased massive shares of microblogging website Twitter, has decided not to join its board, company CEO Parag Agrawal announced through his official Twitter handle.

In an email sent to the Twitter team, Parag Agrawal announced that they had offered a position to Musk on the board of the company, and the directors had several discussions with the billionaire regarding him being a part of the board.

In the email, Agrawal said, “The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

“Elon's appointment to the Board was to become officially effective from April 9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” the Twitter CEO further wrote.

In his post, Agrawal also added, “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute are in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.”

Earlier this month, Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter after purchasing around 9.2 percent of its total shares. Musk also had a series of tweets suggesting several major changes in the social networking site, including an ‘Edit’ feature for the tweets.

Recently, Elon Musk also conducted a Twitter poll for the public, asking if they should remove the ‘w’ from the name. He also conducted a Twitter poll on Sunday asking if the headquarters of the company should be turned into a homeless shelter.

While announcing that SpaceX's CEO will not be joining the Twitter board, Parag Agrawal said that Musk still remains the largest shareholder of the company, and his input for the same will always be welcome.