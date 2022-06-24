Elon Musk wants to dig a tunnel under Tesla factory, Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl explains why

file photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Boring Company wants to dig a tunnel under the firm’s Gigafactory Texas in Austin. While the reasons of this tunnel remain unknown, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has spilled details about the secrets.

According to the top boss, a tunnel underneath Musk’s automotive manufacturing facility can only be because of one reason. Stating the possible explanation, the entrepreneur-turned-investor said, "It's a Batcave obviously”.

This joke might have relieved the minds of those who have been searching about why the Boring Company has built those tunnels. However, the actual cause still remains unclear. Interestingly, the Boring Company has remained in discussions with the state and municipal governments for various projects ever since it was moved to Texas. Based on reports by auto-tech website Electrek, nothing has been materialised as of yet.

Bahl’s tweet refers to Batcave, which according to DC Comics, is superhero Batman’s secret headquarter situated under his residence – Wayne Manor. This is the place where he makes high-tech gadgets which can be used to fight against crime and teach criminals a lesson.

The tech billionaire has been connected to Batman’s public identity as billionaire Bruce Wayne many times in the past.

Musk’s Boring Company applied to construct a tunnel on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas property for the project ‘Colorado River Connector Tunnel’. According to media reports, the applicant has proposed a private access tunnel and some related improvements.

The main project of the firm is to smoothen ‘loop’ travel in Las Vegas. This is a system of tunnels that will allow Tesla electric vehicles to move people between stations without having to face the surface traffic. In other words, the loop travel can be understood to be a subway with smaller vehicles moving in a rather flexible manner.