Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times than Indian billionaires combined

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has surged his wealth far ahead of the world’s wealthiest business leaders. The 54-year-old runs Tesla and SpaceX as the chief executive officer (CEO). Musk continues to grow his business, which helps him increase his net worth. Musk's fortune is now dwarfing that of India’s two richest men -- Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, put together.

Elon Musk's net worth

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, Musk’s net worth stands at USD 749 billion, placing him firmly at the top of the world's billionaires' list. He owns about 12 per cent of electric vehicle maker Tesla. Founded in 2002, SpaceX is worth USD 800 billion based on a private tender offer in December 2025. Musk owns an estimated 42 per cent stake in it. The X CEO bought Twitter in a USD 44 billion (enterprise value) deal in 2022. He merged it with xAI in March in a deal valuing the combined company at around USD 125 billion, including debt.

Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman and Asia's richest man, is worth USD 113.7 billion, while Gautam Adani, Adani Group founder and India's second richest man, has a net worth of USD 66.7 billion. Their combined wealth of roughly USD 180 billion highlights the staggering scale of Musk’s financial lead.

Ambani runs Reliance Industries, a 125-billion-dollar-revenue conglomerate. It has a presence in energy, telecom, retail and media. His telecom arm Jio boasts over 500 million subscribers and is expected to be listed in 2026. Adani, on the other hand, runs Adani Group, which continues to expand its business. Its business spans around energy, infra, airport and more.

READ | Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
