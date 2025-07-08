Elon Musk to launch Grok 4 livestream on..., know timing, features, why it could beat ChatGPT, Google Gemini

Elon Musk, the CEO of xAI, has made a crucial announcement regarding the release of the company’s AI chatbot’s latest version, Grok 4. The timing of its launch is 8:00 PM Pacific Time (08:30 am on July 10) on July 9.

Elon Musk, the CEO of xAI, has made a crucial announcement regarding the release of the company’s AI chatbot’s latest version, Grok 4. The timing of its launch is 8:00 PM Pacific Time (08:30 am on July 10) on July 9. The announcement was made on X, in which Elon wrote, “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.” The announcement came after he hinted in June that the latest model of Grok would be unveiled soon after July 4. While the tech industry is buzzing with the news, many remain skeptical, especially after Elon’s earlier announcement regarding the launch of Grok 3.5, called SuperGrok, in May, that never took place.

To race ahead in the competition of AI development, xAI's Grok language model has skipped the earlier version and went straight to Grok 4 to compete with other GPTs, like OpenAI and Anthropic. The livestream will take place on X loaded with highly efficient features of Grok 4 and its performance in terms of coding and reasoning.

What does Grok 4 offers?

Grok 4, the latest version of xAI, will be launched as the most powerful AI model of xAI as of yet. Musk has indicated its “customised coding model”, which will offer more features to programmers. The initial marketing of the model, which has been codenamed grok-4-0629, suggests it will be better at natural language processing, math, and reasoning. xAI’s has prior made it clear what Grok 4’s API access is all about, which implies that it will be able to work on text-based tasks with the more advanced features to generate vision and images in the future.

The new model is designed to beat leading competitors like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Grok 4 might be attractive to both normal people and specialists, as it offers expertise in sectors like finance, healthcare, and legal studies.

How to watch Grok 4 livestream launch?

The Grok 4 launch is going to be streamed live on X, and it is free to all users. They can go to the xAI official handle (@xAI) at 8:00 PM PT July 9. The event will showcase an on-site demo, which will be a live chat with the chatbot.