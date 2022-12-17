Elon Musk to face EU ‘sanctions’ after suspending Twitter accounts of journalists

After Twitter suspended several journalists for allegedly breaking company policies, the EU is reportedly coming soon for sanctions.

The billionaire claimed that the reporters had been expelled for disclosing private information about him in a swift purge that seemed to mock Musk's self-declared absolute commitment to free expression. (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is Twitter's Doxxing rule? Know how it can lead to account suspension)

Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from The Washington Post, political commentator Keith Olbermann, journalist Tony Webster, Micah Flee from The Intercept, Steve Herman from the Voice of America, journalist Aaron Rupar, and Mashable reporter Matt Binder are among the accounts that have now been temporarily suspended from the platform for a period of seven days.

EU Commissioner Vera Jourova said after Elon Musk’s discretionary action, “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect for media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,”

News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon. December 16, 2022

At first, it wasn't clear what caused the widespread account suspension, but later Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Accounts engaged in doxxing receive a temporary 7-day suspension," Even though they didn't, Elon Musk claimed that journalists had broken Twitter's safety policy, which prohibits live location sharing.

“Doxxing rules” implies disclosing private information after Twitter suspended accounts that tracked its owner’s plane.