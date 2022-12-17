Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Elon Musk to face EU ‘sanctions’ after suspending Twitter accounts of journalists
After Twitter suspended several journalists for allegedly breaking company policies, the EU is reportedly coming soon for sanctions.
Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from The Washington Post, political commentator Keith Olbermann, journalist Tony Webster, Micah Flee from The Intercept, Steve Herman from the Voice of America, journalist Aaron Rupar, and Mashable reporter Matt Binder are among the accounts that have now been temporarily suspended from the platform for a period of seven days.
EU Commissioner Vera Jourova said after Elon Musk’s discretionary action, “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect for media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,”
At first, it wasn't clear what caused the widespread account suspension, but later Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Accounts engaged in doxxing receive a temporary 7-day suspension," Even though they didn't, Elon Musk claimed that journalists had broken Twitter's safety policy, which prohibits live location sharing.
“Doxxing rules” implies disclosing private information after Twitter suspended accounts that tracked its owner’s plane.
After claiming that a "crazy stalker" attacked a car transporting his young son, he threatened legal action against the owner of @ElonJet, claiming that it was a risk to his "physical safety."