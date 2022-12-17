Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Elon Musk to face EU ‘sanctions’ after suspending Twitter accounts of journalists

On Thursday, Twitter terminated the accounts of numerous well-known journalists who had lately written about Elon Musk, the company's new owner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Elon Musk to face EU ‘sanctions’ after suspending Twitter accounts of journalists
Elon Musk to face EU ‘sanctions’ after suspending Twitter accounts of journalists
After Twitter suspended several journalists for allegedly breaking company policies, the EU is reportedly coming soon for sanctions. 
 
The billionaire claimed that the reporters had been expelled for disclosing private information about him in a swift purge that seemed to mock Musk's self-declared absolute commitment to free expression. (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is Twitter's Doxxing rule? Know how it can lead to account suspension)
 
Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from The Washington Post, political commentator Keith Olbermann, journalist Tony Webster, Micah Flee from The Intercept, Steve Herman from the Voice of America, journalist Aaron Rupar, and Mashable reporter Matt Binder are among the accounts that have now been temporarily suspended from the platform for a period of seven days.
 
EU Commissioner Vera Jourova said after Elon Musk’s discretionary action, “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect for media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,”
 
 
At first, it wasn't clear what caused the widespread account suspension, but later Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Accounts engaged in doxxing receive a temporary 7-day suspension," Even though they didn't, Elon Musk claimed that journalists had broken Twitter's safety policy, which prohibits live location sharing.
 
“Doxxing rules” implies disclosing private information after Twitter suspended accounts that tracked its owner’s plane. 
 
After claiming that a "crazy stalker" attacked a car transporting his young son, he threatened legal action against the owner of @ElonJet, claiming that it was a risk to his "physical safety."
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride
In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.