Elon Musk to begin mass layoffs at Twitter from today

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:23 AM IST
Twitter has informed staff that the business will be "cutting our global workforce" on Friday, November 4, according to an unsigned internal memo.
Twitter will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday about whether they will be laid off or not, the company sent in an email to the employees.
Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."
The affirmation comes a week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and immediately began altering the social network's operations and product strategy. Despite the fact that the message is vague about the extent of the cuts, it is anticipated that about half of Twitter's 7,500 employees would be affected.
In the days prior to the buyout transaction's completion, concerns about layoffs started to surface. However, Twitter's general counsel cautioned staff members not to focus on rumours.
In the meantime, Musk has made an effort to reassure advertisers by claiming that the site won't turn into a "free-for-all hellscape" in a message to Twitter. According to Reuters, Musk also informed the European Union that he intended to abide with the region's Digital Services Act, which imposes fines on businesses that fail to manage illicit content.