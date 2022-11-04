Elon Musk to begin mass layoffs at Twitter from today

Elon Musk to begin mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday

Twitter has informed staff that the business will be "cutting our global workforce" on Friday, November 4, according to an unsigned internal memo.

Twitter will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday about whether they will be laid off or not, the company sent in an email to the employees.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email, seen by Reuters. (Also Read: November 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 10 days, check city-wise list

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

The affirmation comes a week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and immediately began altering the social network's operations and product strategy. Despite the fact that the message is vague about the extent of the cuts, it is anticipated that about half of Twitter's 7,500 employees would be affected.

In the days prior to the buyout transaction's completion, concerns about layoffs started to surface. However, Twitter's general counsel cautioned staff members not to focus on rumours.