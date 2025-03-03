Elon Musk’s automaker has been eyeing the Indian market for a long time, but delays due to disagreements over import and manufacturing policies held back its entry

Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) maker, is set to launch its first showroom in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). According to The Times of India, the company has signed a lease for a 4,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of a commercial tower.

Elon Musk’s automaker has been eyeing the Indian market for a long time, but delays due to disagreements over import and manufacturing policies held back its entry. However, Tesla recently posted job openings in India, fueling speculation about its arrival.

The BKC showroom will showcase Tesla’s car models to potential buyers. The company has agreed to pay around Rs 900 per square foot in rent, amounting to nearly Rs 35 lakh per month. The lease agreement will last for five years.

Second Showroom Planned for Delhi

After Mumbai, Tesla is reportedly planning to open another showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity complex. This move suggests a strong push by the company to establish itself in key Indian cities.

Job Openings in India After Musk’s Meeting with PM Modi

Tesla’s hiring in India follows a recent meeting between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. The company has posted full-time and part-time job openings for roles in customer support, operations, and business support. These positions are based in Mumbai and Delhi, further confirming Tesla’s expansion plans in the country.

Tesla’s entry into India is expected to boost the EV market, offering more choices for consumers and pushing the adoption of sustainable transportation.