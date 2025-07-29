Elon Musk's Tesla set to open another flagship showroom in this Indian city, not Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai
Tesla has launched its showroom in Mumbai, which is located in the upscale Maker Maxity complex at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, launched his electric car maker Tesla's first showroom in India in Mumbai this month. This marked Tesla's official entry into the Indian market. Now, the Musk-led company is set to open its second showroom in Delhi at Aerocity. Reports suggest that the company has finalised a 4,000-square-foot lease in Aerocity, a luxury commercial district near Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The property is part of the Worldmark complex, owned by Brookfield Asset Management, NDTV reported. However, everyone in India can order directly on Tesla's website.
Tesla Mumbai showroom
The Mumbai showroom of Tesla is located in the upscale Maker Maxity complex at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It was launched on July 15. Visitors to the "Experience Centre" will be able to explore Tesla's Model Y, which is offered in Long-Range RWD and AWD variants. Test drives, customer demos, and VIP previews begin immediately, with deliveries expected to start by late August.
Tesla supercharger
The company is also in the process of mapping out supercharger locations in metro regions to support early adopters. In the Delhi-NCR, sites have been scouted in Aerocity, Saket, Noida, and Gurugram, while in the Mumbai region, chargers are planned near the BKC showroom, as well as in Thane and Navi Mumbai.
Now everyone in India can order directly on our website pic.twitter.com/rwLlNUioaK— Tesla India (@Tesla_India) July 22, 2025