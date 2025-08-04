Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...
BUSINESS
The new facility, currently in the final stages of construction, is expected to command a monthly rent of around Rs 25 lakh.
Elon Musk's Tesla is set to expand its presence in India's electric vehicle market with the launch of its second retail outlet in the country. The new Tesla Experience Centre will open on August 11 at Aerocity's upscale Worldmark 3 complex in the national capital, catering to customers in the national capital region -- a key hub for India's electric mobility push.
Tesla's 1st showroom in India
This opening comes less than a month after Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15 at the Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. The first Tesla Superchargers in India are now also available in BKC, Mumbai.
Tesla Delhi showroom
The Aerocity facility, currently in the final stages of construction, is expected to command a monthly rent of around Rs 25 lakh. Images of the nearly completed outlet have already surfaced on social media -- highlighting the brand's premium positioning in India.
Tesla car in India
Tesla is presently offering one model in the Indian market -- the Model Y -- priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge. Deliveries will be prioritised for buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles transported on flat-bed trucks directly to customers' homes.
The company has also updated its website to allow vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding access beyond its initial launch cities. While Tesla lists its full self-driving (FSD) feature as an optional extra for Rs 6 lakh, the advanced capability will be introduced in India at a later stage. The debut of Tesla's Indian website coincided with the Model Y launch -- signalling the company's readiness to scale operations despite challenges in EV infrastructure and policy.