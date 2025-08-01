Twitter
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

THIS consumer company earns profit of Rs 5,343,00,000,000, details here

SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF

IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

BUSINESS

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

Tesla said this will be the first of eight Supercharging sites announced during its Mumbai launch last month.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 09:58 PM IST

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, recently launched Tesla's first showroom in India in Mumbai. Now, the electric car maker will open its first charging station in Mumbai's BKC on August 4, the company announced on Friday. The station will have four V4 supercharging stalls for DC charging and four destination charging stalls for AC charging.

Superchargers' speed, price

The superchargers will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, priced at Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will provide 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh. Tesla said this will be the first of eight Supercharging sites announced during its Mumbai launch last month, with more planned across the country to make cross-country travel convenient for Tesla owners. "This will be the first of the eight Supercharging sites that were announced during the launch in Mumbai, with more planned across the country, to provide the optimal cross-country experience," the company added.

BKC facility

The BKC facility offers both fast-charging and regular options, catering to the needs of different EV users. According to Tesla, the Model Y can gain up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes using its Superchargers -- enough for five round trips between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

"Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla Superchargers, enough for 5 return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India,” the US-based carmaker said. As part of its customer offer, Tesla will also provide a free wall connector with every new car purchase, which will be installed at the buyer's residence.

READ | Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory

Model Y price

The company had entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh, along with its first experience centre at Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

