Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...

India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...

Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city

India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1

India Post's BIG move, will discontinue THIS service from September

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive

Gurmeet, Debina react to Ranbir, Sai's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai..'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...

Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based VinFast, inaugurated its largest retail outlet in Chennai—its second showroom in India—a company official said on Sunday. Read on to know more about it.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 02:33 AM IST

Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...
VinFast plans to establish 35 showrooms across India by the end of the year.

TRENDING NOW

    Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based VinFast, inaugurated its largest retail outlet in Chennai—its second showroom in India—a company official said on Sunday. Located in Teynampet in the city, the 4,700 sq ft facility marks the automaker’s first showroom in Tamil Nadu, following its debut outlet in Surat, Gujarat.

    VinFast plans to establish 35 showrooms across India by the end of the year. The Chennai dealership will showcase the company’s premium electric SUVs, including the VF 6 and VF 7, a company statement said.

    VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said, “Chennai’s legacy, thriving innovation ecosystem, skilled talent, and advanced infrastructure make it a natural choice for VinFast’s first dealership in Tamil Nadu, which also happens to be our largest touchpoint in India.”

    “With this dealership, we are proud to deepen our commitment to this dynamic city and bring our premium electric mobility solutions closer to discerning customers in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

    To build a nationwide ecosystem for charging and after-sales service, VinFast has partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure. Customers can book their VinFast premium E-SUV either at the showroom or via website VinFastAuto.in, with a refundable booking amount of Rs 21K, the statement said.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency PTI),

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'
    The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1
    India Post's BIG move, will discontinue THIS service from September
    Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video
    Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident ca
    Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
    India opens 8 new consular centres across US for easier visa and passport access
    India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia
    India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
    Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE