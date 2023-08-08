This billionaire with net worth of Rs 19.95 lakh crore lives in a tiny two-bedroom house, picture goes viral

Billionaire' living area features a Japanese sword (Katana) and a rocket sculpture on his desk.

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a tiny house in Texas to concentrate on building rockets, electric cars and his other businesses. Walter Isaacson, American author, has recently published a rare photo of Musk’s house in Boca Chica, texas.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he refers to this home as a "spartan two-bedroom house." Notably, Texas is where SpaceX has its research and testing facilities.

“In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls.”

The image depicts a kitchen and a portion of the living room with a wooden table. Isaacson reveals that he used to meet Musk in this house, where the billionaire used to sit and make phone calls.

With simply a jacket hanging on a chair, the place appears tidy and uncluttered. Along with what appears to be a white Japanese sword or Katana, it also depicts a rocket sculpture that is kept on a table.

You must be wondering why the richest man in the world with a net worth of $23,250 crores lives in such a small house? What does he do there? But all your questions will be answered in Isaacson's biography of Elon Musk.

The American author is writing Elon Musk’s biography which will be released on September 12 on Amazon. Readers can also pre-order the book on Amazon.

The billionaire has previously stated that he intends to sell his possessions to help finance his aspirations to establish a colony on Mars in the future.

Twitter users were shocked to learn that the billionaire lies in such a simple and tiny house while others even appreciated his thinking.

