Elon Musk takes on Apple in a series of tweets, asks ‘Do they hate free speech...’

New Twitter boss Elon Musk aimed guns at iPhone maker Apple on Sunday, shooting off a series of tweets. Musk said that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter”, adding a question, ‘Do they hate free speech in America?’.

Musk then tagged Apple chief Tim Cook, asking him “What’s going on here?”.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Blockchain-based file sharing and payments network LBRY responded to Musk’s tweet about Apple stopping ads on Twitter and narrated an incident from back when the Covid-19 pandemic was ongoing.

“During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time,” LBRY wrote in a tweet.

Elon Musk retweeted LBRY’s post with the caption, “Who else has Apple censored?”

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter pic.twitter.com/wFYT8yo6Za — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

He then retweeted a 1984 novel parody video that Fortnite made “calling out Apple's monopoly”, captioning it “Accurate”.

Musk then pushed out a Twitter poll. “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers,” Musk wrote, asking users for a “Yes” or “No”.

