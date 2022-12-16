Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of selected journalists over 'doxxing rule'; here's why

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists and Mastodon, a fledgling rival site who were covering Elon Musk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of selected journalists over 'doxxing rule'; here's why
Elon Musk suspends Twitter accounts of selected journalists over 'doxxing rule'; here's why
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has suspended the accounts of a number of well-known journalists for their coverage of his "precise real-time location," including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell.
 
Taking control of Twitter with the declared intention of eradicating censorship, Musk, who has referred to himself as an absolutist of free expression, wrote after a Twitter user posted screenshots of suspended accounts of some journalists that "doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else."
 
"They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service,” Elon Musk tweeted. 
 
 
 
Musk further added, "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."
 
 
 
The user`s post also included journalists Ryan Mac from The New York Times and Aaron Rupar from the Independent.
 
Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk`s tweet. (Also Read: Money sent to wrong UPI ID? Here’s a guide on how to claim it back)
 
While one user commented, "Most regular users come here for the journalists. Once they`re gone, so is your audience", another said: "When are you going suspend @weatherchannel & @JMichaelsNews for doxxing the real live locations of all these tornado survivors in Gretna, Louisiana? You promised a dedication to free speech & now you are the suppressor."
 
Elon Musk later tweeted that "Accounts engaged in doxxing receive a temporary 7 day suspension."
 
 
The main account of Mastodon, a website for those looking for an alternative to Twitter, was also suspended by the microblogging service in the meantime.
 
Twitter on Thursday deactivated an account that was live-tracking Musk's private jet, a month after Musk declared that he was committed to free expression and would not restrict the account.
 
Twitter's new head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters last month that the company is increasingly mainly relying on technology to censor content, doing away with certain manual checks and prioritising distribution limitations over outright removal of particular speech.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.