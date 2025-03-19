With its massive satellite network, Starlink aims to provide seamless, high-speed internet to lakhs of users across India.

Elon Musk’s Starlink is on the verge of transforming India's internet landscape with its lightning-fast satellite connectivity. According to a Times of India report, Starlink could offer speeds reaching up to several terabytes per second, which is nearly 80-90 times faster than existing services from competitors like Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio-SES, which provide only 30-50 Gbps.

With its massive satellite network, Starlink aims to provide seamless, high-speed internet to lakhs of users across India. The necessary infrastructure is already in place, and the service is now awaiting regulatory approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). Starlink has already secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite licence from DoT and submitted documents to IN-SPACe, but some approvals are still pending.

Meanwhile, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES have received all required regulatory clearances and are waiting for spectrum allocation.

Unlike traditional internet services that rely on cables or towers, Starlink uses a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to provide uninterrupted, high-speed internet. By January 2024, SpaceX had deployed over 7,000 Starlink satellites, with more expected in the future.

In a significant move, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced a partnership with Starlink in March. Jio and Bharti will sell Starlink’s equipment through retail stores, with Jio also providing installation and activation support. These services will cater to businesses, schools, and healthcare centers in rural India.

To support its operations, Starlink plans to establish three gateways in Mumbai, Pune, and Indore, along with a presence in Mumbai. If approved, this could mark a new era of ultra-fast satellite internet across India.