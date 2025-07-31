Twitter
Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence for satellite service in India, framework for spectrum allocation is...

Along with Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES are also awaiting spectrum allocation to roll out their satcom services.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has received a licence for his Starlink to launch satellite service in India. A framework for spectrum allocation is also in place for a smooth rollout, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call made in the country in 1995. "Starlink has been granted a Unified License to launch satellite internet services in India. Frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout," Scindia said.

Spectrum allocation to Starlink, Jio, Airtel

Along with Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES are also awaiting spectrum allocation to roll out their satcom services. The minister said over the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s digital transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. "From remote villages to bustling cities, digital access has empowered citizens, bridged divides, and made India a global leader in affordable, inclusive technology," he said.

Internet subscriptions in India

The minister said that telephone connections in the country now stand at 1.2 billion and internet subscriptions have surged by nearly 286 per cent to reach 970 million. "Broadband usage has seen explosive growth of over 1,450 per cent, rising from 60 million in 2014 to 944 million today. Most notably, the cost of mobile data has dropped by 96.6 per cent, making India the global leader in affordable data at just Rs 8.9 per GB," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

