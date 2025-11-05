FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Elon Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Starlink, a satellite communications venture of the world's richest man Elon Musk, has partnered with the Maharashtra government to deploy a host of satellite-based internet services. With this, Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to formally tie up with the US firm. The government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd.

"BIG NEWS! Maharashtra becomes India's first state to partner with Starlink!," the Maharashtra CM posted on X, sharing the development. Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world. 

Starlink-Maharashtra pact

Under the pact, Starlink will deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across 'remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts' such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Dharashiv, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra," Fadnavis said in an X post.

Starlink's licence from DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted Starlink the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June, following the company's completion of all security requirements specified in its letter of intent. Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.

READ | Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 on Nov 6: Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur and more, key leaders, constituencies to watch out for

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, says detective
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other k
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE