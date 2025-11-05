Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Elon Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world.

Starlink, a satellite communications venture of the world's richest man Elon Musk, has partnered with the Maharashtra government to deploy a host of satellite-based internet services. With this, Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to formally tie up with the US firm. The government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd.

"BIG NEWS! Maharashtra becomes India's first state to partner with Starlink!," the Maharashtra CM posted on X, sharing the development. Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world.

Starlink-Maharashtra pact

Under the pact, Starlink will deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across 'remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts' such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Dharashiv, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra," Fadnavis said in an X post.

Starlink's licence from DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted Starlink the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June, following the company's completion of all security requirements specified in its letter of intent. Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.