Elon Musk’s highly anticipated Starlink project is set to debut in India soon, promising satellite-based internet services. However, the pricing could be a major concern for Indian consumers. Starlink’s rates are expected to be significantly higher than those of existing internet service providers such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

While Starlink has not officially announced its tariffs for India, global pricing gives an idea of what to expect. Reports suggest that Starlink could cost Indian users approximately Rs 1.58 lakh in the first year, dropping to Rs 1.15 lakh from the second year onward. This includes a one-time device cost of Rs 37,400 and a monthly service fee of Rs 7,425. The service is also subject to a 30% tax, according to reports.

In comparison, Jio and Airtel offer broadband services at just a fraction of these costs. According to estimates, Starlink’s basic tariff could be around Rs 7,400 per month, which is nearly ten times higher than what most users currently pay for broadband services. Experts believe that in a price-sensitive market like India, Starlink may struggle to gain traction unless prices are lowered significantly.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that the government is ready to grant Starlink a licence to operate in India. The company has agreed to comply with India’s data storage and security regulations. However, pricing could remain a challenge as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has yet to finalise spectrum allocation costs, which will influence the final tariff plans.

For now, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and others will likely remain the preferred choice for Indian users due to their affordability, leaving Starlink’s success in India dependent on its ability to adapt to local pricing expectations.