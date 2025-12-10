FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...

Starlink is among the world's most advanced satellite technology companies, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet, providing connectivity to those in the remotest and rural areas.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...
File photo
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said he is 'looking forward' to serving India with his satellite communication-based internet company, Starlink. Musk's comment came in response to a post by Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi. "Looking forward to serving India with Starlink!," Musk said in a post on X.

"A pleasure to meet Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India," Scindia said. Scindia added that as the ministry works to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered India, "satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development".

Starlink is among the world's most advanced satellite technology companies, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet, providing connectivity to those in the remotest and rural areas. Starlink can bring fast and reliable internet even to places where cables cannot be laid. Starlink is expected to be 3-5 times more expensive, making it a complementary service rather than a direct competitor.

 

Starlink's licence from DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted Starlink the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June, following the company's completion of all security requirements specified in its letter of intent. Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to provide services in the country. Last month, in November, the Maharashtra government announced a partnership with the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, becoming the first state to sign up with the US operator formally. Starlink is among the largest ICT firms worldwide and operates the biggest fleet of communication satellites.

Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
