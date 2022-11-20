Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers urging to visit Twitter office day after firing 1,200 employees

Owner Elon Musk delivered an SOS to the workers a day after hundreds of Twitter employees made the decision to leave: "Anyone who creates software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 PM today." Software engineers were urged by Musk via email to travel to San Francisco and visit the Twitter office in person.

Also Read: Elon Musk plans to increase the number of Twitter layoffs in sales division) According to Bloomberg, Musk said that only people who are physically unable to travel to the Bay Area or who have personal or family emergencies will be excused from attending. (

Elon Musk requested that the engineers give a bullet-point list of their coding achievements from the previous six months, as well as up to 10 screenshots of the most important lines of code. The brief visits, according to Musk, will help him "understand the Twitter tech stack."

The letter arrived hours after Musk's ultimatum to commit to a "very tough" working environment led Twitter to close its premises due to a mass evacuation. The employees were given the option of working extremely long hours or losing their jobs, according to Musk.

According to the New York Times, at least 1,200 workers quit yesterday, casting doubt on who should still have access to business property.

Musk, the richest man in the world, has drawn criticism for making significant changes to the social network firm, which he paid $44 billion late last month.