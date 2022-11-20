Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers urging to visit Twitter office day after firing 1,200 employees

Software developers were urged by Elon Musk to travel to San Francisco and visit the Twitter office in person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers urging to visit Twitter office day after firing 1,200 employees
Elon Musk sends SOS to engineers urging to visit Twitter office day after firing 1,200 employees
Owner Elon Musk delivered an SOS to the workers a day after hundreds of Twitter employees made the decision to leave: "Anyone who creates software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 PM today." Software engineers were urged by Musk via email to travel to San Francisco and visit the Twitter office in person.
 
According to Bloomberg, Musk said that only people who are physically unable to travel to the Bay Area or who have personal or family emergencies will be excused from attending. (Also Read: Elon Musk plans to increase the number of Twitter layoffs in sales division)
 
Elon Musk requested that the engineers give a bullet-point list of their coding achievements from the previous six months, as well as up to 10 screenshots of the most important lines of code. The brief visits, according to Musk, will help him "understand the Twitter tech stack."
 
The letter arrived hours after Musk's ultimatum to commit to a "very tough" working environment led Twitter to close its premises due to a mass evacuation. The employees were given the option of working extremely long hours or losing their jobs, according to Musk.
 
According to the New York Times, at least 1,200 workers quit yesterday, casting doubt on who should still have access to business property.
 
Musk, the richest man in the world, has drawn criticism for making significant changes to the social network firm, which he paid $44 billion late last month.
 
In addition to firing half of the company's 7,500 employees, eliminating a work-from-home policy, and enforcing excessive hours, his attempts to restructure Twitter have been plagued by confusion and setbacks.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
WhatsApp down: Telegram, Signal and other apps that you can use
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.