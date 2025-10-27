FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk's Starlink leases office space for Rs 2.3 crore in Mumbai; know how it's linked to Hrithik Roshan

Starlink has leased the ground floor of the Boomerang building, comprising a carpet area of 1,294 sq ft. The property was registered on October 14, reports said. Starlink has paid a stamp duty of Rs 66,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Film star Hrithik Roshan.
Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink has leased a nearly 1,300 square feet office space in Mumbai for a span of five years, according to property registration documents accessed by the analytics firm Propstack. Starlink has leased the space in Chandivali area at a total rent of Rs 2.33 crore for the said period. Interestingly, the building which houses the property has a connection with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Let us explain here.

According to reports, the office space leased by Musk's company is in the same building where Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan's company HRX Digitech LLP had purchased three office units for Rs 31 crore earlier this year. As for the Starlink deal, the company has leased the ground floor of the Boomerang building, comprising a carpet area of 1,294 sq ft. The property was registered on October 14, reports said. Starlink has paid a stamp duty of Rs 66,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Starlink will pay a monthly rent of Rs 3.52 lakh with a 5 percent annual escalation, and has deposited Rs 31.7 lakh as security, documents reportedly showed. The office space has been leased with one car parking space.

Hrithik Roshan's HRX Digitech had purchased three office units on the first floor of the Boomerang building for Rs 31 crore in July. Last year, the Roshan family business had bought five office units on the fifth floor of the same building for more than Rs 37 crore, as per property documents. Meanwhile, Starlink is all set to launch its satellite internet services in India and is preparing to set up nine gateway earth stations across the country.

