Elon Musk's USD 44 billion buyout of Twitter gets approval by company shareholders

Shareholders of Twitter voted in favour of entrepreneur Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover, clearing the door for a trial to decide the fate of the deal the following month.

Tuesday's first vote count showed that the majority of Twitter shareholders approved Musk's offer to buy the social networking business for $54.20 a share. In April, Musk made an offer, and since then, he has sought to revoke it. The board of Twitter, together with two well-known advisory companies, had urged stockholders to approve the agreement.

The vote had no impact on the company's shares, which are currently trading at $41.8, significantly below Musk's suggested price. However, they had changed direction throughout the day to trade upward as the news broke, a rare green among a sea of stocks trading in the negative. In late transactions, the shares increased by 0.7%. The price of Twitter has dropped 6% so far this year. Voting took place for around 3 minutes during the shareholder meeting, which ended in 7 minutes. A few weeks prior to the meeting, shareholders may also cast their ballots, and Twitter frequently sent messages urging them to do so. Although shareholder approval was necessary to complete the transaction, its completion is far from guaranteed. By mentioning that Twitter misled Musk about the size of the company's user base and the quantity of bots and spam accounts, he announced in July that he was cancelling the arrangement. These allegations were untrue, and Twitter sued Musk in Delaware to compel him to finish the deal. The corporation was then sued again by Musk.

Weeks-long disputes over witnesses, materials, and even the court date have been going on between Musk's legal team and that of San Francisco-based Twitter. In Delaware Chancery Court, the trial is now scheduled for the week of October 17.

In essence, shareholders have approved the Tesla CEO's acquisition of Twitter should the Delaware court approve the transaction.

According to Twitter, Musk only needed the shareholder approval of the acquisition to proceed with the sale. Musk disagrees and has requested that the business provide additional disclosures.