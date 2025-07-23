Elon Musk's Tesla shares BIG update for Indian buyers, residents of THESE states can now pre-order, fast delivery in Delhi, Pune and...

Days after Tesla much-awaited formal entry into the Indian market with the premium 'Model Y SUV', now Elon Muk's Tesla has shared a big update for Indian buyers.

Days after Tesla much-awaited formal entry into the Indian market with the premium 'Model Y SUV', now Elon Muk's Tesla has shared a big update for Indian buyers. Tesla X, shared that Tesla has officially opened its online portal for car bookings in India. Now, buyers across many states and union territories can now place direct orders for Tesla cars, via official website.

Model Y SUV, is available with two variants, the rear-wheel drive variant starts at Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range version is priced at ₹67.89 lakh. Tesla India has confirmed four cities will be the first cities to receive priority deliveries, that are Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram.

You can order Tesla in THESE states

Tesla India has confirmed that buyers from Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Tesla showroom

In a first, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has launched its showroom in India, located at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The showroom has clean white interior, and a touch of Indian cultural elements. The space is called a “Tesla Experience Centre,” designed by Neeta Sharada, the Chief Architect behind Tesla’s India debut.

Updates on charging infrastructure, service centers and new model launches still awaited by Indian customers.