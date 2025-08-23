Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers, developers and product managers

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', failed UPSC...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers, developers and product managers

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is known for its innovative approach to compensation. The company's salary structure incorporate substantial stock-based rewards to attract and retain top talent. Know how much Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers and product managers.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 01:39 PM IST

Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers, developers and product managers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Employees at Tesla, led by Elon Musk, are reportedly well-compensated, thanks to the company's complex salary structure that goes beyond basic pay. A recent analysis by Levels.fyi has provided insights into Tesla's compensation strategy, highlighting that the company offers competitive pay through a multifaceted system. This structure includes more than just base salaries, with significant stock-based incentives playing an important role in attracting and retaining top talent.

Tesla's salary structure is designed to be competitive within the tech industry, particularly for roles that are in high demand. The company emphasizes rewarding technical skills and innovation, especially for engineers and designers who are essential to Tesla's goals.

Key components of Tesla's compensation package

A significant aspect of Tesla's compensation structure is the vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), which follows a four-year schedule. Each year, 25% of the RSUs vest, and this can occur either annually or quarterly. Furthermore, employees have the flexibility to choose between stock options and RSUs, receiving three options for every one RSU granted. Tesla's median annual total compensation is Rs 1,34,75,808 (approximately $161,894).

How much Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers and product managers?

Here is a complete breakdoun of how much Tesla boss Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers, product managers and others:

Software Engineer's salary at Tesla

The highest-paid role at Tesla is that of a software engineer, with a reported total compensation of up to USD 949,333 for a P6-level engineer in the United States. The median salary for a software engineer ranges from USD 158,160 to USD 440,000, with a base salary between USD 124,000 to USD 263,000. The RSU component for this role is notable, ranging from USD 22,000 to USD 158,000.

Mechanical Engineer's salary at Tesla

Mechanical engineers at Tesla have an average total compensation ranging from USD 126,600 to USD 330,000 USD. Their base salary is between USD 107,000 to USD 205,000, and the RSU component is between USD 8,000 to USD 95,000 USD. 

Hardware Engineer's salary at Tesla

The average total compensation for hardware engineers ranges from Rs 11,590,440 to Rs 3,32,80,000 (approximately USD139,300 to USD 400,000). Their base salary is between USD to USD 232,000 USD, and RSUs range from USD 15,000 to USD 115,000.

Data Scientist's salary at Tesla

Data scientists at Tesla have an average total compensation ranging from USD 144,200 to USD 356,000. Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 112,000 to USD 214,000, and RSUs ranging from USD 17,000 to USD 105,000.

Product Manager's salary at Tesla

Product managers have an average compensation ranging from ₹14,144,000 to ₹36,204,000 (approximately $170,000 to $435,000 USD). Their compensation includes a base salary of ₹12,056,000 to ₹22,136,000 (approximately $145,000 to $266,000 USD), and RSUs ranging from ₹1,664,000 to ₹10,824,000 (approximately $20,000 to $130,000 USD).

Technical Program Manager's salary at Tesla

The average total salary for technical program managers ranges from ₹13,173,360 to ₹34,944,000 (approximately $158,300 to $420,000 USD). Their compensation includes a base salary of ₹10,733,200 to ₹19,136,000 (approximately $129,000 to $230,000 USD), and RSUs ranging from ₹1,580,800 to ₹10,400,000 (approximately $19,000 to $125,000 USD).

UX Designer's salary at Tesla

UX designers at Tesla have an average total salary ranging from Rs 11,691,600 to Rs 30,646,400 (approximately USD 140,500 to USD 368,000). Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 118,000 to USD 208,000, and RSUs ranging from Rs 9,98,400 to Rs 99,84,000 (approximately USD 12,000 to USD 120,000).

Firmware Engineer's salary at Tesla

Firmware engineers have a median total compensation ranging from USD 139,000 to USD 350,000. Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 116,000 to USD 216,000), and RSUs ranging from USD 15,000 to USD 92,000.

Tesla aims to reward technical expertise and innovation, empowering engineers and designers critical to its mission

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts
US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again due to...
US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again
Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE