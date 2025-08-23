Elon Musk's Tesla salaries REVEALED: Know how much X boss pays to his engineers, developers and product managers

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is known for its innovative approach to compensation. The company's salary structure incorporate substantial stock-based rewards to attract and retain top talent. Know how much Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers and product managers.

Employees at Tesla, led by Elon Musk, are reportedly well-compensated, thanks to the company's complex salary structure that goes beyond basic pay. A recent analysis by Levels.fyi has provided insights into Tesla's compensation strategy, highlighting that the company offers competitive pay through a multifaceted system. This structure includes more than just base salaries, with significant stock-based incentives playing an important role in attracting and retaining top talent.

Tesla's salary structure is designed to be competitive within the tech industry, particularly for roles that are in high demand. The company emphasizes rewarding technical skills and innovation, especially for engineers and designers who are essential to Tesla's goals.

Key components of Tesla's compensation package

A significant aspect of Tesla's compensation structure is the vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), which follows a four-year schedule. Each year, 25% of the RSUs vest, and this can occur either annually or quarterly. Furthermore, employees have the flexibility to choose between stock options and RSUs, receiving three options for every one RSU granted. Tesla's median annual total compensation is Rs 1,34,75,808 (approximately $161,894).

How much Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers and product managers?

Here is a complete breakdoun of how much Tesla boss Elon Musk pays to his engineers, developers, product managers and others:

Software Engineer's salary at Tesla

The highest-paid role at Tesla is that of a software engineer, with a reported total compensation of up to USD 949,333 for a P6-level engineer in the United States. The median salary for a software engineer ranges from USD 158,160 to USD 440,000, with a base salary between USD 124,000 to USD 263,000. The RSU component for this role is notable, ranging from USD 22,000 to USD 158,000.

Mechanical Engineer's salary at Tesla

Mechanical engineers at Tesla have an average total compensation ranging from USD 126,600 to USD 330,000 USD. Their base salary is between USD 107,000 to USD 205,000, and the RSU component is between USD 8,000 to USD 95,000 USD.

Hardware Engineer's salary at Tesla

The average total compensation for hardware engineers ranges from Rs 11,590,440 to Rs 3,32,80,000 (approximately USD139,300 to USD 400,000). Their base salary is between USD to USD 232,000 USD, and RSUs range from USD 15,000 to USD 115,000.

Data Scientist's salary at Tesla

Data scientists at Tesla have an average total compensation ranging from USD 144,200 to USD 356,000. Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 112,000 to USD 214,000, and RSUs ranging from USD 17,000 to USD 105,000.

Product Manager's salary at Tesla

Product managers have an average compensation ranging from ₹14,144,000 to ₹36,204,000 (approximately $170,000 to $435,000 USD). Their compensation includes a base salary of ₹12,056,000 to ₹22,136,000 (approximately $145,000 to $266,000 USD), and RSUs ranging from ₹1,664,000 to ₹10,824,000 (approximately $20,000 to $130,000 USD).

Technical Program Manager's salary at Tesla

The average total salary for technical program managers ranges from ₹13,173,360 to ₹34,944,000 (approximately $158,300 to $420,000 USD). Their compensation includes a base salary of ₹10,733,200 to ₹19,136,000 (approximately $129,000 to $230,000 USD), and RSUs ranging from ₹1,580,800 to ₹10,400,000 (approximately $19,000 to $125,000 USD).

UX Designer's salary at Tesla

UX designers at Tesla have an average total salary ranging from Rs 11,691,600 to Rs 30,646,400 (approximately USD 140,500 to USD 368,000). Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 118,000 to USD 208,000, and RSUs ranging from Rs 9,98,400 to Rs 99,84,000 (approximately USD 12,000 to USD 120,000).

Firmware Engineer's salary at Tesla

Firmware engineers have a median total compensation ranging from USD 139,000 to USD 350,000. Their compensation includes a base salary of USD 116,000 to USD 216,000), and RSUs ranging from USD 15,000 to USD 92,000.

Tesla aims to reward technical expertise and innovation, empowering engineers and designers critical to its mission