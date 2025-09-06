Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?

Despite high expectations, Tesla had an average start, which experts attribute to the vehicle's steep pricing, starting at Rs 59.89 lakh due to high import duties on completely built units. Know who is the first customer of Tesla in India?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Elon Musk’s Tesla debut in India with the launch of its Model Y electric vehicle generated significant buzz, but the response was lukewarm. Only 600 bookings have been made in roughly two months, with prices starting at Rs 59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant and Rs 67.89 lakh for the long-range variant.

Who became the first Tesla customer in India?

The first Tesla Model Y was delivered to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on September 5, 2025, in Mumbai. The minister had booked it less than two months ago, after the American electric vehicle (EV) maker opened its first showroom in Mumbai. He said that he bought it to spread awareness while admitting that he didn’t get any discount.. “I have also purchased this Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I have asked other ministers too to purchase electric vehicles to promote sustainable transport,” he said. The minister added that the car was a gift for his grandson. 

Sarnaik bought a Tesla Model Y with a range of 500 km, which starts at ₹59.89 lakh (excluding road tax and other fees).  In Mumbai, the on-road price of the standard variant is Rs 61.07 lakh, while the long-range variant costs Rs 69.15 lakh. Reportedly, the deliveries to other customers are expected to begin soon, starting with Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.

Tesla’s slow start in India: What experts say?

Despite high expectations, Tesla had an average start, which experts attribute to the vehicle's steep pricing, starting at Rs 59.89 lakh due to high import duties on completely built units. The company plans to deliver 350-500 units soon; however, it is likely facing challenges in meeting its internal projections of 2,500 units annually. Some experts pointed out Tesla's limited marketing efforts in India, being the 

Tesla currently has showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai. The company selected locations for its showrooms in New Delhi's Aerocity and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, both around 5,000 square feet in size.  The company provides customers with online booking through Tesla's Indian website. Deliveries of the Model Y are being prioritised for customers in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Pune.

Meanwhile, Tesla is also setting up a robust charging infrastructure in India. It opened its first Experience Centre in Delhi along with the city's first Tesla Charging Station, marking a major step for the electric carmaker just 27 days after its official launch in India. The new facility is located at Aerocity's Worldmark 3, where the charging station is also set up on the lower ground floor. With Delhi now on the map, Tesla has brought its second charging station in the country, as part of a plan to expand its charging network for a smoother ownership experience.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
