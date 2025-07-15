Elon Musk's Tesla opens first India showroom in Mumbai's BKC: Project took ... days to be completed

Chief Architect Neeta Sharada, who led the project, said that the showroom blends sleek minimalism with subtle Indian influences. The premium electric vehicle brand's flagship space features a white-themed design with lightboxes showcasing Tesla's innovations alongside curated Indian visuals.

Elon Musk's Tesla opened its first Indian showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district on Tuesday. Chief Architect Neeta Sharada, who led the project, said that the showroom blends sleek minimalism with subtle Indian influences. The premium electric vehicle brand's flagship space features a white-themed design with lightboxes showcasing Tesla's innovations alongside curated Indian visuals. The team executed the ambitious design in just 45 days.

"I have been fortunate enough to be part of Tesla's journey in India, with the first one in Mumbai. The showroom has a minimalist look," Sharada said.

"The showroom features a white background with lightboxes displaying Tesla images and some Indian images. We executed the job in 45 days," she added.

#WATCH | Tesla is all set to mark its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai today



The electric vehicle (EV) giant is opening its India showroom at the Maker Maxity Mall in the city's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) pic.twitter.com/6p0EmgrsHS — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre' in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India.

The chief minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

"It is a matter of great joy for us that Tesla has launched its first experience in India in Mumbai. Tesla is establishing a logistics and servicing system here. Four big charging stations are also being established by them. I am happy that Tesla chose Maharashtra as the state has become a leader in electric mobility. Tesla is launching its Model Y in India. Maharashtra has the most dynamic electric mobility. policy...I believe Maharashtra will be a preferred destination when they decide to do manufacturing in India," he added.

During the inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre, Devendra Fadnavis also highlighted the company's global recognition.

"Tesla is not just a car or a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, for which Tesla stands as a testament, and I think that is a one and only reason it is loved globally," he said.

Earlier reports had suggested that Tesla was keen to import its vehicles into the country and sell them through its showrooms, rather than establishing manufacturing facilities. However, the company has maintained a quiet stance about its detailed operational strategy for India.

In a significant move earlier this year, Tesla began its hiring process in India, indicating the company's preparations for entering the domestic market were gaining pace.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously expressed interest in investing in India, but he had also pointed out that high import duties were a major hurdle. However, India's new EV policy, which was announced recently, offered reduced import duties and additional incentives to attract global EV manufacturers, potentially paving the way for Tesla's entry.

