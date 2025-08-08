Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi

'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

US-India Tariff Row: Truth behind Donald Trump's anger against India revealed, PM Modi once told him to...

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Strong signals to Trump: India stops procurement of weapons, aircraft as ...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

Tesla's Indian division, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, has leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality area near IGI Airport for nine years. The assessed documents showed that apart from this, the US EV company has also booked 10 parking slots each at Rs 6,000 month.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...
Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, has leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity

TRENDING NOW

    Elon Musk’s Tesla is expanding its EV market in India by continuing to open showrooms, sales outlets, and more in the country’s metropolitan cities. Its Indian division, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, has now leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality area near Indira Gandhi International Airport for nine years. The company will pay a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh, CRE Matrix said after accessing the documents. Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a real estate company, will lease the space to Tesla at Rs 210 per sq ft, with a security deposit of Rs 1.03 crore.

    The sublet deed was registered on July 30 and started on March 15, 2025. The assessed documents also showed that apart from this, the US EV company has also booked 10 parking slots each at Rs 6,000 monthly.

    The sublet started with a 120-day equipping period. Tesla has started paying the rent from July 13, 2025. According to the agreement, a three-year binding commitment, a 15% rent escalation every three years, common area charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft per month, and a refundable CAM deposit of Rs 16.48 lakh are included in it.

    Tesla also already has a showroom in Worldmark 3 at Brookfield in Aerocity which was expected to open on August 11, said some earlier media reports. In April 2023, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its 51% stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield Group. In June 2024, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its remaining stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (sponsored by the Brookfield Group).

    What are Tesla’s other centers in India?

    Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet. The new Tesla Experience Centre will open on August 11 at Aerocity's upscale Worldmark 3 complex in the national capital, catering to customers in the national capital region 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore S
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, and...
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE