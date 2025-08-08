Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

Tesla's Indian division, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, has leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality area near IGI Airport for nine years. The assessed documents showed that apart from this, the US EV company has also booked 10 parking slots each at Rs 6,000 month.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is expanding its EV market in India by continuing to open showrooms, sales outlets, and more in the country’s metropolitan cities. Its Indian division, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, has now leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality area near Indira Gandhi International Airport for nine years. The company will pay a monthly rent of Rs 17.22 lakh, CRE Matrix said after accessing the documents. Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a real estate company, will lease the space to Tesla at Rs 210 per sq ft, with a security deposit of Rs 1.03 crore.

The sublet deed was registered on July 30 and started on March 15, 2025. The assessed documents also showed that apart from this, the US EV company has also booked 10 parking slots each at Rs 6,000 monthly.

The sublet started with a 120-day equipping period. Tesla has started paying the rent from July 13, 2025. According to the agreement, a three-year binding commitment, a 15% rent escalation every three years, common area charges of Rs 33.5 per sq ft per month, and a refundable CAM deposit of Rs 16.48 lakh are included in it.

Tesla also already has a showroom in Worldmark 3 at Brookfield in Aerocity which was expected to open on August 11, said some earlier media reports. In April 2023, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its 51% stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield Group. In June 2024, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its remaining stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (sponsored by the Brookfield Group).

What are Tesla’s other centers in India?

Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet. The new Tesla Experience Centre will open on August 11 at Aerocity's upscale Worldmark 3 complex in the national capital, catering to customers in the national capital region