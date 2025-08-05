Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru
Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'
Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'
Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates
DNA TV Show: How India can respond to Trump's tariffs
Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate
Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans
Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'
BUSINESS
Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet. The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent.
Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet, according to CRE Matrix. According to PTI, real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has assessed the registration document for this rented transaction. The property located in the Milennium City’s Orchid Business Park, is registered for lease for the duration of nine years by Elon Musk-led firm.
According to a clause in the agreement, the rent will escalate by 4.75 per cent annually. The chargeable area is 33,475 sq ft, while the super-built up area of the property is 50,914 sq ft, it said, adding that there is a 3-year lock-in. The space can be used as a “service centre, delivery centre and retail store”, the property consultant said.
The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent. The lease for the property was registered on July 28, as per the statement from the company. The lease will start from July 15, and the rental will also start immediately, it said. Tesla, which has already opened a showroom in the financial capital, Mumbai, and will soon follow up with a second one in New Delhi soon, will be paying a starting rent of Rs 40 lakh for the Gurugram property, the company said.
Tesla made its India retail debut last month with a store in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in suburban Mumbai. The company is selling the China-made 'Model Y' with a price tag of nearly Rs 60 lakh after accounting for the high import duties.