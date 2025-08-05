Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...

Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru

Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

DNA TV Show: How India can respond to Trump's tariffs

Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'

Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed

Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru

Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Be

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet. The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru
Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram

TRENDING NOW

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet, according to CRE Matrix. According to PTI, real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has assessed the registration document for this rented transaction. The property located in the Milennium City’s Orchid Business Park, is registered for lease for the duration of nine years by Elon Musk-led firm.

All about the new property of Tesla

According to a clause in the agreement, the rent will escalate by 4.75 per cent annually. The chargeable area is 33,475 sq ft, while the super-built up area of the property is 50,914 sq ft, it said, adding that there is a 3-year lock-in. The space can be used as a “service centre, delivery centre and retail store”, the property consultant said.

The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent. The lease for the property was registered on July 28, as per the statement from the company. The lease will start from July 15, and the rental will also start immediately, it said. Tesla, which has already opened a showroom in the financial capital, Mumbai, and will soon follow up with a second one in New Delhi soon, will be paying a starting rent of Rs 40 lakh for the Gurugram property, the company said.

Tesla made its India retail debut last month with a store in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in suburban Mumbai. The company is selling the China-made 'Model Y' with a price tag of nearly Rs 60 lakh after accounting for the high import duties. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan once called Jaya Bachchan 'embarrassingly straight', said his marriage was for...: 'When I want to be left alone she...'
Amitabh Bachchan once called Jaya Bachchan 'embarrassingly straight', said his..
Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand
Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test b/w India and England
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Back SOL To 3x, But Bonk and Remittix To 20-50x In 2025
SOL vs. BONK & Remittix: Crypto Price Predictions 2025
Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? Where do they park their money? Bernstein report suggests...
Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? They park money in...
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Trump, PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE