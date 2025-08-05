Elon Musk’s Tesla leases 33000 sq ft area in this city for Rs....; not Delhi, Bengaluru

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet. The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has rented a 33,000 square feet area in a commercial building at Gurugram, Haryana, to be used as a service centre and sales outlet, according to CRE Matrix. According to PTI, real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has assessed the registration document for this rented transaction. The property located in the Milennium City’s Orchid Business Park, is registered for lease for the duration of nine years by Elon Musk-led firm.

All about the new property of Tesla

According to a clause in the agreement, the rent will escalate by 4.75 per cent annually. The chargeable area is 33,475 sq ft, while the super-built up area of the property is 50,914 sq ft, it said, adding that there is a 3-year lock-in. The space can be used as a “service centre, delivery centre and retail store”, the property consultant said.

The Garwal Property has given the property to Elon Musk’s Tesla for rent. The lease for the property was registered on July 28, as per the statement from the company. The lease will start from July 15, and the rental will also start immediately, it said. Tesla, which has already opened a showroom in the financial capital, Mumbai, and will soon follow up with a second one in New Delhi soon, will be paying a starting rent of Rs 40 lakh for the Gurugram property, the company said.

Tesla made its India retail debut last month with a store in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in suburban Mumbai. The company is selling the China-made 'Model Y' with a price tag of nearly Rs 60 lakh after accounting for the high import duties.