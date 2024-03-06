Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Elon Musk’s Tesla halts production at German factory after suspected 'arson attack' causing power outage

Viral video: 18 people travel in Mahindra Scorpio, internet says 'India is not for beginners'

PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st underwater metro service in Kolkata today; check details

Another section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS to open today, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

8 south superstars who failed in Bollywood

Mughal king Shah Jahan used to go to this place secretly

Healthy juices to prevent heart blockages and blood clots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeBusiness

Business

Elon Musk’s Tesla halts production at German factory after suspected 'arson attack' causing power outage

Reports of a burning electricity pylon near the Tesla plant, southeast of Berlin, prompted the early summoning of emergency personnel on Tuesday.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:14 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Tesla
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tesla has halted production at its German factory after electrical cables powering the plant were set on fire in an alleged act of "sabotage" by a far-left group, according to Al Jazeera.
Reports of a burning electricity pylon near the Tesla plant, southeast of Berlin, prompted the early summoning of emergency personnel on Tuesday.

Although the fire was put out, the electric car factory in the state of Brandenburg and the nearby communities lost electricity due to damage to the power cables.
According to police, they have launched an investigation into suspected arson.
The Vulkangruppe (Volcano Group), a group of far-left activists, claimed responsibility for the act, reported Al Jazeera.

"With our sabotage, we have set ourselves the goal of achieving the biggest possible blackout of the Gigafactory," the group said in a statement.
The group expressed worries over the plant's effects on the local water supply and the environment, and said "We feel connected to all the people who won't let Tesla turn the tap off."

Referring to the possible attackers, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, wrote on X, "These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals."
"Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm," he added, using German to say "is extremely stupid", according to Al Jazeera.
Meanwhile, the interior minister for Brandenburg, Michael Stuebgen, stated that arson would be "a perfidious attack on our electricity infrastructure" if it is proven, according to Al Jazeera.

"Thousands of people have been cut off from their basic supply and put in danger. The rule of law will react to such an act of sabotage with the utmost severity," the minister said.
In the surrounding towns and villages, electricity was restored after a few hours, but Tesla was left without power, and officials predicted that it would take many days to restore it at the facility.

With the factory's opening in March 2022, Tesla faced up against the domestic German automakers.

The power interruption coincided with anti-Tesla expansion demonstrations being held in a nearby woodland by environmental groups. Numerous activists have constructed treehouses and erected tents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, cracked UPSC at 22, became youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch, got AIR...

Delhi's Ambience Mall shut for public, portion of roof collapses

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao film grows due to positive word of mouth, mints Rs 1.7 crore

Meet woman, came to India as tourist, established Rs 1300000000000 company, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Delhi Budget 2024: Kejriwal govt to give Rs 1000 monthly to women above 18 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement