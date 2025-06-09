Elon Musk's Starlink may now have to share user data. Sharing of data would include details of satellite kits seized in India, especially in the North-East region. Under the new permit, Starlink is required to with Indian regulations and cooperate with local security agencies on data requests.

After getting license to offer satellite internet services in India, Elon Musk's Starlink may now have to share user data. Sharing of data would include details of satellite kits seized in India, especially in the North-East region. The company had earlier declined to share this information. This requirement follows concerns raised by Indian security agencies regarding alleged misuse of Starlink devices along border areas. They have claimed that Starlink devices have been misused along the territorial border, Economic Times quoted officials as saying.

Telling instances about illegal use of Starlink devices, they said that its kits were found being operated unauthorised. However, Starlink had not been cooperating in providing details of the seized devices, instead asking Indian security agencies to route requests through US law enforcement or international protocols. Under the new permit, Starlink is required to with Indian regulations and cooperate with local security agencies on data requests. The situation forced the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to write to the department of telecommunications (DoT) in March asking for a thorough investigation into the matter, officials told ET.

In case Starink does not comply, then under the license the company would face strong consequences like show cause notices or license revocation.

Starlink is preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months after receiving its license last week, sources said. The company has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market, setting the cost of the required satellite dish device at approximately Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. The satellite internet service is expected to significantly impact connectivity in India's remote and underserved areas, where traditional broadband infrastructure has been challenging to establish. Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite constellation promises to deliver high-speed internet access to locations previously unreachable by conventional terrestrial networks.

Industry experts suggest that Starlink's entry into the Indian market could intensify competition in the country's telecommunications sector and provide crucial connectivity solutions for rural areas, educational institutions, and businesses in remote locations.