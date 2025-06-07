Starlink is the third company to receive the nod for GMPCS services from the Department of Telecom, after Sunil Mittal-backed OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

World's richest man, Elon Musk, is set to offer satellite internet services in India as his Starlink satellite internet company, Starlink, received approval from the government. Starlink is the third company to receive the nod for GMPCS services from the Department of Telecom, after Sunil Mittal-backed OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Once operational, internet services can be accessed in any part of India. Starlink is available in 100 countries.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has been given license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under a unified license.

What is Starlink?

It is a satellite broadband initiative from Musk's SpaceX. The Musk-led firm is on a mission to revolutionise internet connectivity by beaming high-speed access from space. Starlink uses a vast constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to deliver fast and stable internet.

Another key approval is required

Before rolling out its satellite internet infrastructure in India, Starlink must now obtain a crucial clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-SPACe). This approval is essential before the company can commence trial operations and be allotted provisional spectrum.

When will Starlink launch in India?

The exact date of the rollout has not been announced officially yet. On May 7, it took a major step towards launching its services in India after receiving a Letter of Intent from the Department of Telecommunications. Now, with a vital regulatory licence secured, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture is poised to kick off operations on Indian soil.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters on Thursday that once licenses are given, the spectrum will be allocated to them. Scindia said that internet penetration can only be increased through satellite communication services, especially in remote areas where laying wires and installing towers would be difficult.

Starlink India pricing

According to media reports, Starlink is expected to roll out plans starting at just USD 10 a month, or around Rs 850. If true, it will be among the most budget-friendly satellite internet offerings worldwide. Earlier this year, Airtel and Jio partnered with Starlink to bring the latter's high-speed satellite internet services to their customers in India. Starlink will use Airtel and Jio's strong dealership network to sell and promote its services.