Elon Musk's Starlink, which is SpaceX’s pioneering satellite internet venture, has received a license to provide satellite communication services in India, Reuters reported. With this, Elon Musk's company has become the third company after OneWeb and Reliance Jio to obtain such a license from the Department of Telecom (DoT). According to DoT officials, Starlink can expect to be allocated trial spectrum within 15 to 20 days after submitting its application.