Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans world’s largest IPO, aiming for this MASSIVE valuation

SpaceX is reportedly preparing for what could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, planned for 2026. According to people familiar with the matter, the company aims to raise more than USD 30 billion, valuing it at over USD 1.5 trillion.

If successful, SpaceX would approach the market value achieved by Saudi Aramco, which raised USD 29 billion during its record-breaking IPO in 2019. Elon Musk’s company is now positioning itself to surpass that milestone.

Sources say SpaceX’s management and advisers are considering a listing as early as mid- to late 2026. However, the timeline is not final and may shift depending on market conditions. Some insiders believe the IPO could even be delayed until 2027, depending on how financial and industry trends develop.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

The news of the potential IPO boosted shares of other space-related companies on Tuesday. EchoStar Corp., which plans to sell spectrum licenses to SpaceX, rose up to 12%, reaching a new intraday high. Rocket Lab Corp. also saw its stock climb by 4.3%.

Reports from Bloomberg and other outlets earlier suggested that SpaceX could go public as early as next year. As SpaceX completed its latest internal share sale, Musk and the board accelerated discussions about the IPO, including hiring for key positions and planning how the funds would be used.

Several factors are helping fast-track SpaceX’s path to an IPO. These include rapid progress on its Starship rocket, designed for missions to the Moon and Mars, and the strong growth of the Starlink satellite internet service, especially with potential expansion into direct-to-mobile connectivity.

One source said SpaceX is expected to generate around USD 15 billion in revenue in 2025 and between USD 22 billion and USD 24 billion in 2026, with Starlink contributing most of the income.

According to insiders, part of the money raised from the IPO may be used to build space-based data centres, including purchasing the semiconductors needed to run them. Elon Musk also discussed this idea recently in a meeting with Baron Capital.

The company’s valuation method is reportedly designed to reflect its fair market value before the IPO. Musk commented on X on December 6 that SpaceX has been cash-flow positive for many years and conducts stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity to employees and investors. He said increases in valuation depend on progress with Starship, Starlink, and securing global spectrum for direct-to-cell services.

The idea of spinning off Starlink into a separate publicly traded company has resurfaced several times since 2020, when President Gwynne Shotwell first suggested it. However, Musk often expressed uncertainty about the timing. In 2024, CFO Bret Johnsen said a Starlink IPO is more likely “in the years to come.”

SpaceX’s major long-term investors include Valor Equity Partners, 137 Ventures, and Founders Fund, along with large backers such as Google (Alphabet) and Fidelity.

If SpaceX sells just 5% of the company at its expected valuation, it could raise around USD 40 billion, making it the biggest IPO ever, far surpassing Saudi Aramco’s USD 29 billion offering. Notably, Aramco sold only 1.5% of its shares at that time, much less than most companies offer when going public.