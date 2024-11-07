The single-day jump has elevated Musk's fortune to $290 billion, bringing him ever closer to an unprecedented $300 billion mark.

The net worth of Donald Trump's biggest supporter increased by $26.5 billion after the Republican candidate and former president won the US election this time.

The boost came as Tesla’s shares climbed 14.75% to $288.53 during after-hours trading, with Trump’s pro-business policies seen as a favourable backdrop for Tesla and Musk’s ventures.

Elon Musk became a focal point of Donald Trump's victory rally in Florida. Trump also praised Musk in public and called him a 'star'.

Elon Musk’s ardent supporter of Donald Trump has been evident throughout the campaign, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO utilising his social platform, X (formerly Twitter), to galvanise supporters and even contribute $120 million toward Trump’s re-election.

Investor confidence in Tesla's future has increased due to its tight ties to Trump's pro-business policies, particularly with reference to the new administration's tax and regulatory outlooks.